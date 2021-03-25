WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to possible periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says rain could be heavy at times Thursday night and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 millimetre range, with up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some areas.

The rain will likely taper off Friday by noon.

Strong northwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are expected in many areas Friday afternoon.