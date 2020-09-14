WINDSOR, ONT. -- Long-time City of Windsor employee and local fundraiser Ed Agnew died Saturday at the age of 86 surrounded by family.

A loving father, husband and grandfather, Agnew’s family says he will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, laughter, charitable work and his dedication to the City of Windsor.

“Among Ed’s many achievements was the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal,” Agnew’s obituary reads. “He was a man of integrity and a true Irish Gentleman!”

Born and raised in Windsor, Agnew worked for the city for 44 years, first as finance commissioner and later served as intergovernmental grants coordinator.

In addition to his city and charity work, Agnew also spent his time consulting on various local projects including the Canada South Festival Network, Windsor Pride, Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator, St. Clair College Mediaplex and the Assumption Church Restoration campaign.

His roster of community groups that he assisted and was involved with includes about 50 organizations.

Agnew’s volunteer involvement included being founding president and on the board of directors for the Capitol Theatre and Arts Centre, past chair for the Heart and Stroke Person to Person Campaign, treasurer and sat on the board of directors for the Windsor/Essex Sports Hall of Fame and was president of the Circle of Seven.

In addition to his work, Agnew was an accomplished musician having sang in the Championship 12 member boys’ choir, was a gold medalist in trumpet and Kiwanis Music Festival and was a renowned whistler.

Agnew’s family said he followed the philosophy, “what you give in friendship and love is returned 10 fold which then gives 10 times more to give.”

A public celebration of life for Agnew will be held at a later date.