WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are still searching for a man allegedly involved in an incident where a woman was held against her will and assaulted inside a Chatham residence.

Chatham-Kent police say the victim was invited to the residence Wednesday, upon her arrival she was met by three men an verbal argument ensued. She was held against her will in the home and assaulted.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old man both of Chatham. They have been charged with forcible confinement and have been released pending a future court date next month.

Police continue to look for the third man.