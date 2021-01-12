WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s mayor was quick to support new stay-at-home orders and state of emergency issued by the Ontario government.

Mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement about new restrictions soon after they were announced on Tuesday.

“I fully support the new restrictions announced by Premier Ford and will be working with City Administration to ensure we are doing all we can to protect our staff and the public,” said Dilkens. “The Provincial and Federal Governments have been forced to make some impossible decisions. Pandemic restrictions have already caused significant economic harm for families and small businesses in Windsor.”

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday at Queen's Park that the new stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, will require everyone to remain at home, with the exception of essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy, accessing health-care services, exercising, or essential work.

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect for at least 28 days. Windsor-Essex schools will also remain closed to in-person learning until at least Feb. 10.

Considered a hot spot in the province, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 16 more deaths and 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The death toll in the region is 226.

“Our hospitals are full, thousands of our neighbours have gotten sick and over 225 have now died,” said Dilkens. “I’ve said many times before, no elected official seeks public office on a platform to shut down their community or set out to increase unemployment and hardship. But COVID-19 will not win. It is no match for the community spirit and resilience that I know resides here in Windsor.”

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he supports measures that limit gathering.

“With measures that limit or restrict the number of people coming together in numbers, that would be a welcome sign,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed says he is worried when he hears people are not taking the virus seriously.

“This is a disease that is killing people,” said Ahmed. “This is a disease that is affecting many, many lives. This is a disease that is causing chaos in the world and we are not unique.”

Even before the provincial stay-at-home order was issued, Ahmed said they will continue to look at the local lockdown measures.

“We’ll have to go back to what our local situation looks like for Windsor-Essex,” said Ahmed. I don’t think that the numbers are there to justify that we should remove the lockdown measures, but we also know that our community is not isolated. There are people who move from one community to another. Overall a provincial approach is always helpful, but we also recognize that not everyone is in the same position.”