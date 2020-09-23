WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two Chatham women and a Wallaceburg man after seizing about $3,000 in suspected methamphetamine.

Members of the CKPS Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham Wednesday morning.

Police say about $3,000 worth of suspected meth, packing materials and digital scales were seized.

A 37-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

A 51-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with drug possession.

A 26-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with drug possession.

All three people were released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.