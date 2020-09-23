Advertisement
Two Chatham women and Wallaceburg man face meth charges
Suspected meth seized in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two Chatham women and a Wallaceburg man after seizing about $3,000 in suspected methamphetamine.
Members of the CKPS Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham Wednesday morning.
Police say about $3,000 worth of suspected meth, packing materials and digital scales were seized.
A 37-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.
A 51-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with drug possession.
A 26-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with drug possession.
All three people were released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.