WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say alcohol was stolen after a break-in at a bar on King Street.

Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to an audible alarm at the River Rock in Chatham.

Through investigation, police learned that unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the building, causing about $200 damage.

Officers say once inside, the suspect(s) stole a small quantity of alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87343. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.