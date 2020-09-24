Advertisement
Alcohol stolen during break-in at the River Rock: Chatham-Kent police
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:18AM EDT
The River Rock Social House in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy: River Rock / Facebook)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say alcohol was stolen after a break-in at a bar on King Street.
Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to an audible alarm at the River Rock in Chatham.
Through investigation, police learned that unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the building, causing about $200 damage.
Officers say once inside, the suspect(s) stole a small quantity of alcohol.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87343. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.