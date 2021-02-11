WINDSOR -- The Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire investigation is now complete, but police continue to look into a fatal fire on Church Street.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the lower level apartment at the home in the 400 block of Church Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A 59-year-old man died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Damage is estimated at $225,000.

Police say the Major Crime Unit and Arson Unit are seeking information in relation to the incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check the footage for any suspicious persons or activity around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.