Turkey truck rollover delays 401 traffic, a Halloween décor fright, and high turnout to Unifor Local 444 meeting: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized by a top travel blog, a Windsor family’s holiday decorations prompted a police response, and 1,500 turkeys were involved in a transport truck crash.
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
Windsor restaurant receives 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.
Souq Lebanese Grill on Howard Avenue has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for “Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.”
“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from TripAdvisor, placing us in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide. As a locally owned and family-run establishment, this recognition holds special meaning for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing the Windsor community with the best and freshest Lebanese cuisine at affordable prices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continuous support and positive feedback,” Ghasan Bassiso, founder and owner of Souq Lebanese Grill,” said in a news release.
'We heard them loud and clear': standing room only at Unifor Local 444 membership meeting
Union Hall in Windsor, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Unifor Local 444 officials are preparing for contract negotiations with Stellantis while a deadline with General Motors looms and a large portion of local union membership raise concern over the pattern set by Ford.
“When it's time for us come up to bat, my membership yesterday was very clear with us as to what they want to see,” said Unifor Local 444 president, Dave Cassidy.
“They feel that the pattern fell short.”
Cassidy said more than 600 people turned out for a membership meeting at the union hall on Sunday morning with standing room only, after 54 per cent of Unifor Ford members voted in favour of a new three-year collective agreement a week earlier.
'He did zero work': homeowners warn of local sod and turf business
Emily Cheng, homeowner, says Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping took her $3,000 deposit but did not do any work. Pictured in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.
"He did zero work…He just took my $3,000 deposit," said Emily Cheng, a homeowner from Tecumseh.
She claims Moe Bazzi, owner of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping, didn't keep their guarantee.
"He kept on pushing back the date. He said he got into a car accident. He had a concussion, a death in the family," said Cheng.
Other homeowners have come forward alleging Bazzi blocked all communication with them when they raised concerns of incomplete or unsatisfactory work.
Windsor family’s Halloween décor prompts police response
A Windsor family’s Halloween décor prompted a police response on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sanford) A Windsor family’s Halloween display prompted a police response Monday after someone spotted the words “help me” displayed in their home’s front window.
The sign, cut from construction paper, was the idea of Paul Sanford’s 12-year-old daughter who was excited to pitch in for this year’s spooky season setup.
“She came up with the ideas,” Sanford said. “I wasn’t too on board because it wasn’t my idea, but turns out it works!”
Sanford and his partner were across the border running some errands Monday when they saw the Windsor Police Service (WPS) arrive at their home through their doorbell camera.
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
A portion of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a crash in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed in both directions following a crash Wednesday involving a tractor trailer hauling live turkeys.
According to OPP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolled into the centre ditch.
“The collision just involves the vehicle leaving the roadway, entering the centre median and rolling over. It did collide with the centre median guard rail,” said Elgin County Const. Brett Phair.
There was one person inside the truck at the time. OPP said the man needed to be extricated from the cabin.
“Air Ornge transported that individual to a trauma centre where I'm happy to report he was assessed and determined to have non-life-threatening injuries,” Phair said.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
More than 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
Contaminated turkeys recalled in Western Canada days before Thanksgiving
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
‘It means a lot to get to this moment’: Willow River Centre doors opened to public
The Willow River Centre opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday morning.
Waterloo family says Halloween spirit 'is broken' after several decoration thefts
A Halloween display on Bridgeport Road in Waterloo has been taken down after someone stole several high value items from the lawn.
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
Exeter fundraiser surpasses $100,000 for rare cancer
The Insley family started Murray’s Miles to honour their late father, Murray Insley, who succumbed to esophageal cancer in 2017.
Dozens take part in walk supporting victims of domestic abuse
Dozens of people gathered at Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia Saturday morning, participating in the Walk This Way fundraiser.
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Northern Ont. horse owner overjoyed by miracle birth of twin foals
Giving birth to twins is common for humans. But for a horse, it's an exceptionally rare event – this miracle occurred on a quaint countryside farm in northern Ontario earlier this year.
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
One person rescued from Glebe Annex blaze
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Ontario politicians condemn attack on Israel after hundreds left dead
Ontario politicians have publicly condemned attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
Two people hospitalized after two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville Saturday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Quebec premier defends decision to open third link possibility on social media
Shattered by Monday's election defeat in Jean-Talon, Premier François Legault surprised everyone with the negative reactions and jeers that followed his unexpected announcement that he would consult the public on the third link in Quebec City. He defended his decision on social media.
Worst road in Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
Two dead, two others in hospital after head-on collision in P.E.I.
Police say a three-year-old girl and 52-year-old man have died, and two others are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Coleman, P.E.I.
Timberlea man has died following two-vehicle crash near Margaree Forks: N.S. RCMP
A 78-year-old Timberlea, N.S., man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 19 near Margaree Forks, N.S.
Grocery store chain issues turkey recall
Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
Man charged in abduction of woman in northeast Calgary
A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to the abduction of a woman that took place Thursday in Calgary.
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
2 teens die in Brule Road single-vehicle collision west of Hinton
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
Bear warnings, closures in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings and area closures are in place in the Canadian Rockies in Alberta after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
Vancouver mayor's 2nd conduct complaint against city councillor upheld
For the second time in as many weeks, the City of Vancouver's integrity commissioner has ruled on a code of conduct complaint filed by Mayor Ken Sim against Coun. Christine Boyle.
3 health-care facilities closed Saturday due to lack of staff in B.C. Interior
Interior Health has announced three temporary, last-minute closures of health-care facilities in the last 24 hours because of limited staff availability.
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.