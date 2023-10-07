Turkey truck rollover delays 401 traffic, a Halloween décor fright, and high turnout to Unifor Local 444 meeting: Top Windsor stories this week

A Windsor restaurant has been recognized by a top travel blog, a Windsor family’s holiday decorations prompted a police response, and 1,500 turkeys were involved in a transport truck crash.

Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:

A Windsor restaurant has been recognized as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.

Souq Lebanese Grill on Howard Avenue has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for “Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from TripAdvisor, placing us in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide. As a locally owned and family-run establishment, this recognition holds special meaning for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing the Windsor community with the best and freshest Lebanese cuisine at affordable prices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continuous support and positive feedback,” Ghasan Bassiso, founder and owner of Souq Lebanese Grill,” said in a news release.

Union Hall in Windsor, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Unifor Local 444 officials are preparing for contract negotiations with Stellantis while a deadline with General Motors looms and a large portion of local union membership raise concern over the pattern set by Ford.

“When it's time for us come up to bat, my membership yesterday was very clear with us as to what they want to see,” said Unifor Local 444 president, Dave Cassidy.

“They feel that the pattern fell short.”

Cassidy said more than 600 people turned out for a membership meeting at the union hall on Sunday morning with standing room only, after 54 per cent of Unifor Ford members voted in favour of a new three-year collective agreement a week earlier.

Emily Cheng, homeowner, says Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping took her $3,000 deposit but did not do any work. Pictured in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.

"He did zero work…He just took my $3,000 deposit," said Emily Cheng, a homeowner from Tecumseh.

She claims Moe Bazzi, owner of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping, didn't keep their guarantee.

"He kept on pushing back the date. He said he got into a car accident. He had a concussion, a death in the family," said Cheng.

Other homeowners have come forward alleging Bazzi blocked all communication with them when they raised concerns of incomplete or unsatisfactory work.

A Windsor family’s Halloween décor prompted a police response on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sanford) A Windsor family’s Halloween display prompted a police response Monday after someone spotted the words “help me” displayed in their home’s front window.

The sign, cut from construction paper, was the idea of Paul Sanford’s 12-year-old daughter who was excited to pitch in for this year’s spooky season setup.

“She came up with the ideas,” Sanford said. “I wasn’t too on board because it wasn’t my idea, but turns out it works!”

Sanford and his partner were across the border running some errands Monday when they saw the Windsor Police Service (WPS) arrive at their home through their doorbell camera.

A portion of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a crash in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed in both directions following a crash Wednesday involving a tractor trailer hauling live turkeys.

According to OPP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolled into the centre ditch.

“The collision just involves the vehicle leaving the roadway, entering the centre median and rolling over. It did collide with the centre median guard rail,” said Elgin County Const. Brett Phair.

There was one person inside the truck at the time. OPP said the man needed to be extricated from the cabin.

“Air Ornge transported that individual to a trauma centre where I'm happy to report he was assessed and determined to have non-life-threatening injuries,” Phair said.