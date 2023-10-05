Windsor

    • Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401

    A portion of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a crash in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A portion of Highway 401 was closed in both directions following a crash in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed in both directions following a crash.

    According to OPP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when a tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolled into the centre ditch.

    Police say the turkeys are contained. 

    Both the eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre to be assessed and treated. 

    The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

    Officers responded to a second collision on the 401 in the Charing Cross area which contributed to highway backup. 

     

