Windsor

    • Windsor restaurant receives 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor

    Food at Souq Lebanese Grill in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Souq Lebanese Grill/Facebook) Food at Souq Lebanese Grill in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Souq Lebanese Grill/Facebook)

    A Windsor restaurant has been recognized as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.

    Souq Lebanese Grill on Howard Avenue has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for “Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.”

    “We are incredibly honored to receive the 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from TripAdvisor, placing us in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide. As a locally owned and family-run establishment, this recognition holds special meaning for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing the Windsor community with the best and freshest Lebanese cuisine at affordable prices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continuous support and positive feedback,” Ghasan Bassiso, founder and owner of Souq Lebanese Grill,” said in a news release.

    The award celebrates businesses that have consistently garnered great traveller reviews over the past 12 months, placing the winners in the top 10 per cent.

    Souq is a family run restaurant founded in 2018 by University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business alumni Ghasan Bassiso, serving up fattoush, tabouli, hummus, shawarmas, juicy kabobs, rice bowls, shareable platters, coffee and dessert and much more.

    “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at TripAdvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!” 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Quebec school support staff threaten to walk off the job

      School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News