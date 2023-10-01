Windsor restaurant receives 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor

A Windsor restaurant has been recognized as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.

Souq Lebanese Grill on Howard Avenue has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for “Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2023 Travelers’ Choice award from TripAdvisor, placing us in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide. As a locally owned and family-run establishment, this recognition holds special meaning for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing the Windsor community with the best and freshest Lebanese cuisine at affordable prices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continuous support and positive feedback,” Ghasan Bassiso, founder and owner of Souq Lebanese Grill,” said in a news release.

The award celebrates businesses that have consistently garnered great traveller reviews over the past 12 months, placing the winners in the top 10 per cent.

Souq is a family run restaurant founded in 2018 by University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business alumni Ghasan Bassiso, serving up fattoush, tabouli, hummus, shawarmas, juicy kabobs, rice bowls, shareable platters, coffee and dessert and much more.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at TripAdvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”