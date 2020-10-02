WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a west end home.

Windsor police say around 8:45 p.m. Thursday officers attended the 600 block of Tournier Street for a report of a house fire.

The fire was contained and emergency personnel were already on scene when police arrived.

A neighbour in the area said he could see smoke coming from the back of the building and called 911.

When fire crews first arrived they were met with heavy fire conditions and upgraded the call, but quickly extinguished the flames.

Police say several occupants of the residence were outside the house and no one was believed to be inside. While the home sustained damage, there were no injuries reported.

Through investigation, it was reported the fire may have been intentionally set by one of the residents. Police identified a suspect and launched an arson investigation.

At around 9:45 p.m., police located the suspect who was then arrested without incident.

Windsor man Ronald Morgan, 48, has been charged with arson — disregard for human life.

Police say members of the Arson Unit continue to actively investigation.