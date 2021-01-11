WINDSOR, ONT. -- A traffic stop downtown Friday led to multiple theft, drug and weapon-related related charges for two Windsor residents.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. Friday officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mercer Avenue and Tuscarora Street where officers found that a license plate attached to the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The man driving and the woman passenger were both arrested without incident.

Police say after further investigation a quantity of illicit drugs, Canadian currency and a prohibited weapon were found and seized, along with another license plate that had been stolen.

Patrick Bolton, 36 and Brandi Bishop, 36, of Windsor are each facing charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the license plates, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Bolton is also facing failure to comply with a release order.

Bishop is facing additional charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking meth and possession of a prohibited weapon (knife.), and breach of probation.

Police say the Drugs and Guns Unit continues to actively investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com