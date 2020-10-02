WINDSOR, ONT -- A fire at a multi-unit home was quickly brought under control by Windsor Fire crews Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported just before 9 p.m. at 686 Tournier Street.

William Lane lives in the area and says he could see smoke coming from the back of the building at 686 Tournier St and called 911.

“I saw smoke billowing down Linwood and then I thought maybe someone was having a small bonfire but then I heard it’s on fire! It’s on fire,” said Lane.

When crews first arrived on scene they were met with heavy fire conditions and were forced to upgrade the call.

“They came pretty quickly and extinguished it pretty quickly too,” said Lane.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

A total damage estimate has not been released and no injuries were reported.

With reporting from CTV's Chris Campbell.