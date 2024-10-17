WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside

    Windsor police are on scene of an investigation in the 1500 block of Monticello Street in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor police are on scene of an investigation in the 1500 block of Monticello Street in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)
    Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.

    It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Monticello Avenue, near Firgrove Drive on Thursday.

    Multiple neighbours say they heard three gunshots.

    “I thought I was dreaming, and I heard the police and everything,” said a woman who lives nearby, who didn’t want to be identified.

    She said it’s a quiet area and was surprised to hear the commotion.

    “Scary to hear that,” she said. “We don’t know what’s the problem.”

    Police said through an investigation, multiple bullet holes were found in the exterior of a home. Officers said a white cube van was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

    Nearby, Windsor police were called to a vehicle fire, saying a white cube van was intentionally set on fire.

    No injuries were reported in either incident.

    Residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance and dash cam footage for any information that could help the investigation.

    The Major Crimes Unit can be contacted at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

