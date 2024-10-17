Revived Canadian wrestling promotion ready to relaunch in Windsor this weekend

The revival and relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling, under the new name, Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) Wrestling, is set to take shape this weekend at St. Clair College in Windsor.

Border City Wrestling's Scott D'Amore acquired the legendary Canadian wrestling brand after his departure from Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling earlier this year and is now eager to put Windsor and fellow Canadians on the world stage.

"I think what we have here is really, truly something special," said D'Amore from his Can-Am Wrestling School.

"It's something that's going to give a platform for Canadian wrestlers to go out there and have a grand stage that's been lacking here."

D'Amore stated he's excited to retool and relaunch the promotion by combining its deep history of iconic names like Lou Thesz, Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair with that of Windsor's own wrestling history and the rising stars of today.

"When you talk about wrestling in Canada, there's nothing bigger historically than Maple Leaf Wrestling,” said D’Amore.

“Even when you look around the world in wrestling history, it was one of the epicenters of everything going on in wrestling like Madison Square Garden, Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Maple Leaf Gardens. These were the venues that people dreamed of wrestling in. So having the opportunity to relaunch Maple Leaf Wrestling now in 2024 as Maple Leaf Pro is a huge deal I think for Canada, not just in wrestling, but also culturally."

D'Amore recalled the company as a cornerstone of professional wrestling since the 1930s to only then go dormant for the last 40 years after Vince McMahon purchased it in 1984.

Under D'Amore's leadership, he said MLP is committed to delivering world-class wrestling while honouring the legacy it represents, noting the two night event titled 'Forged in Excellence' is a combination of multiple wrestling promotion collaborations.

"The cards that have been put together for these two nights, I think, are top notch around the world," D'Amore explained.

"You've got talent represented from so many different companies. You've got All Elite Wrestling, you've got New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi, which is one of the top women's promotions in the world. You've got TNA Wrestling superstars. So, I think there really is a great coming together of talent from all over the world. And I think that these two nights really are a really a mission statement for us," D'Amore said.

He continued, "This exists for Canadians to compete and perform with the very best in the world, that we kind of look at our card, I think you're probably skewed just slightly. It's probably 60/40 Canadians and international stars. And I think the type of stars coming here add weight and value and eyeballs to showcase the Canadian talent as well. So, I think the two nights that we have lined up, I think these cards stack up as good as anything out there in the wrestling world."

D'Amore told CTV News he was overwhelmed and humbled following his exit from TNA, but said it created an opportunity to take a chance on something new with a world-class company, acknowledging well over two dozen world champions found beginnings in Windsor, Ont.

"I think right now there's an unbelievable scene out there for wrestling. And I think that what we have here is a chance to foster a truly Canadian product that's going to be a platform where one of the things I'm proudest of, what we built here over time with Border City Wrestling, is our ability to launch careers."

"It's not just huge for Canada. It's huge for Windsor as well," said local wrestling historian and author, Jamie Greer.

Greer said a recent resurgence in pro wrestling popularity has led to it being at an all time high, noting Windsor's recent influx of wrestling related events has sent a bold statement that Windsor-Essex is viable on the global scale.

"When you combine that history of Windsor with the history of Maple Leaf Wrestling itself, which goes back to 1930, then you've got a recipe for success," Greer said.

Two-time world champion, Josh Alexander, told CTV News that he too is excited for what the revived promotion means for Canadian wrestlers to be seen on the world stage.

"I don't think there's been a wrestler in Canada more active than me on the independents around here,” said Alexander.

“I'm just so happy that there's a place for Canadian talent to come and get noticed on the world stage because it's been something that's been kind of a hurdle for us Canadian wrestlers for a long time."

"Maple Leaf Wrestling was the standard bearer of Canadian wrestling for a very long time back in the day. And the return of it now, it's very exciting," he continued.

"The entire tape library from the history of it all, adding new wrestling into it. Now with these two shows happening Saturday, Sunday, whatever happens in the future, I get to open the very first show, the very first match that people are going to see live on pay-per-view throughout the world for Maple Leaf Wrestling. I'm very proud to do so, repping a team of Canadians against some of the very best in the world. And I'm just buzzing to get out there and have a showcase for Canadian wrestling."

"Maple Leaf Wrestling is one of the reasons why I got hooked and have that love with wrestling,” D’Amore said.

“It was watching wrestling in the hospital just down the street from here with my grandfather as he was battling for his life, that was the one thing that gave me joy at that time. And now to be sitting here literally, I think it's 42 years later and have the opportunity to relaunch that brand. This is my opportunity to give back everything that it's given to me and to take that love that I have for it. This is in some ways my love letter to professional wrestling. This is what I love. This is what so many people love, and this is what we share."

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling launches Saturday and Sunday live on Triller TV. Tickets or a streaming service link can be found at mlpwrestling.com.