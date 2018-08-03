

CTV Windsor





A 51-year-old Emeryville man is facing several charges, including sexual exploitation of a young person.

Windsor police believe that the potential for further victims may exist.

In early May of 2018, the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch began an investigation involving what police call an "historical sexual assault."

On May 22, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located in Emeryville and seized a number of computers and electronic storage devices.

During the course of the investigation a second alleged victim reported to police similar occurrences involving the same suspect.

Both adult complainants reported being victimized when they were minors.

John Vannoordennen, 51, from Emeryville, is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age, possession of child pornography.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com