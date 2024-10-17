LaSalle police identify youth accused of Sandwich Secondary School threat

LaSalle police say they have identified the youth responsible for writing a threatening message in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.

The message was discovered on Wednesday and reported to police. Officers say it prompted an immediate investigation in collaboration with school officials.

Police say the youth has taken responsibility and will be held accountable for their actions. In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, further details regarding this investigation will not be released to protect the identities of those involved.

“To ensure the safety of all the students and staff, there will continue to be a visible police presence at the school as a precautionary measure,” said a news release on Thursday. “We want to emphasize that making or sharing threats of any kind is unacceptable.”

Police say they will thoroughly investigate such incidents and pursue charges when warranted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.