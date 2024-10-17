UWindsor offering prospects a chance at $20,000

WINDSOR
    Prospects looking into the University of Windsor have the chance to win a $10,000 tuition voucher and more at the upcoming fall Open House.

    On Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., future Lancers are invited to check out the campus, programs, meet school staff and learn more about what the university has to offer.

    Everyone who registers will be entered into a draw to win a $10,000 tuition voucher, as well as a chance at the $20,000 grand prize. That package includes free tuition, residence, a meal plan and textbooks for their first year at the University of Windsor.

    If you would like to register for the event, you can do so here.

