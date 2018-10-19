Three people displaced after house fire on Dougall
Firefighters responded to the duplex fire in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 19, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 9:30AM EDT
A fire investigator has been called to the scene after a blaze on Dougall Avenue.
Firefighters responded to the duplex fire Friday morning in the 2100 block of Dougall.
Officials say three tenants have been displaced.
There were no injuries were reported.
No word on cause or damage.