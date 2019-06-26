

Essex County OPP say a third teenager has died after a crash into a water-filled ditch.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Mersea Road 1 and Mersea Road 19 around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Police confirm the driver, 17-year-old Kathy Banman, is the latest victim in the crash.

Two other teens in the vehicle also died.

Nicholas Wiebe, 15, of Leamington, and Henry Reimer, 13, of Wheatley, died in hospital after their vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch of water.

One teen survived, after managing to free himself.

The others were trapped in the vehicle until emergency crews arrived.

There are GoFundMe pages for both the Wiebe and Reimer families.

