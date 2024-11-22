The Gift CK returns for fifth year

The Gift CK is coming back to Chatham-Kent for a fifth year on Nov. 30.

Organizers say the grassroots food and toy drive unites neighbors, families, and businesses to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“The Gift is a true reflection of Chatham-Kent’s community spirit,” says Brent Wilken, executive director of Come Together CK. “Every person has the chance to be part of something extraordinary. Whether donating, volunteering, or spreading the word, everyone can make an impact.”

Residents are invited to participate by leaving non-perishable food items, hygiene products, new toys, and other essential donations outside their doorsteps by noon on Nov. 30. 'The Gift CK' food and toy drive will kick off in Chatham-Kent on Nov. 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London)

Volunteers will pick up the donations, ensuring every contribution reaches local families and individuals who need support.

Special Note for Dresden Residents: Due to the Dresden Night Market, donation pickups in Dresden will take place on Dec. 1, 2024. Please have your donations ready for collection by noon on Dec. 1.

Adding to the festive spirit, hand-painted signs will be displayed throughout the community as reminders to get involved and share the joy of giving.

Volunteer opportunities are open to everyone. Residents are encouraged to sign up at TheGiftCK.ca to join this inspiring effort. Businesses are also invited to contribute, offering a meaningful way to demonstrate corporate social responsibility through donations, in-kind support, and team-building opportunities.

“This event showcases Chatham-Kent’s generosity and unity,” said Dakota Hodgson, event coordinator. “Every item, every hour volunteered, and every act of kindness helps create unforgettable memories and ensures no one in our community feels left behind this holiday season.”

How to Get Involved:

Volunteer: Sign up at TheGiftCK.ca to help collect and distribute donations.

Donate: Place non-perishable food, hygiene products, toys, or other essential items outside your door by noon on November 30 (or December 1 for Dresden residents).

Sponsor: Explore sponsorship opportunities to support The Gift CK and make a lasting impact on the community.

For more information, volunteer sign-ups, and sponsorship details, visit TheGiftCK.ca or contact the organizers at info@thegiftck.ca.