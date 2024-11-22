WINDSOR
    • Man arrested in connection to sexual assault on public bus: WPS

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    A man has been arrested by Windsor police following an incident on a public bus.

    Just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, police received reports of a sexual assault that took place in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

    Police said through an investigation, they learned the suspect was unknown to the victim. The suspect allegedly approached and sexually assaulted the victim on the bus.

    Officers said the suspect then left the bus, going southbound on Parent Avenue.

    No physical injuries were sustained.

    On Thursday, police found and arrested a 71-year-old man in the 500 block of Moy Avenue.

    He is now facing charges for sexual assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

