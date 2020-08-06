WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is upset after sunflowers that were meant to brighten days on a west end street might have to get cut down.

Spencer Allossery says he's been told he has to take down the flowers on his front yard property because they are too tall.

"I came home from work last night and I get a note from the City of Windsor that says that I probably have to take them down,” says Allossery. “I am too tall on the city right-of-way."

The city has served a written notice, saying they are obstructing sight-lines for commuters, traffic and safe access to city property.

Allossery hopes that he can find an agreeable resolution that will save the flowers, a venture that he and his five-year-old daughter Kate-Lynn have enjoyed this summer.

"I think Kate-Lynn's solution would be to pack up a big bag of sunflower seeds and hand them out to everyone in the city, to share the love and the beauty."

The city's website says he has seven days to comply with the order or he would face possible fines.