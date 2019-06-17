

CTV Windsor





A teenager has died after police say car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Leamington.

OPP, Leamington Fire Services and EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mersea Road 1 and Mersea Road 19 in Leamington.

Police say a vehicle with four occupants left the roadway at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, rolled over and submerged in a water filled ditch.

Of the youth ranging in age from 13 to 17, one managed to free themselves and the others were trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency services members arrived on scene and freed the occupants and all were transported to an area hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

One youth has since died at hospital.

The intersection of Mersea Road 1 and Mersea Road 19 was closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigation but has since reopened.

