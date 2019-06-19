

Essex County OPP have identified two teenagers who died after crashing into a water-filled ditch in Leamington.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Mersea Road 1 and Mersea Road 19 around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Nicholas Wiebe, 15, of Leamington, and Henry Reimer, 13, of Wheatley, died in hospital after their vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.

Funeral arrangements for Wiebe have been posted by Denning’s Wheatley Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Denning's at 17 Little St. South in Wheatley on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at New Reinland Mennonite Church at 1330 Mersea Road 6 on Friday at 2 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Reimer’s family.

Reimer was brought to a Detroit Hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The post says the swelling in his brain had been so bad, the doctors performed brain surgery and removed a bone in his head.



“On Tuesday at 5:33 p.m., the family experienced the worst day of their life and lost a son and a brother,” said the post by Tina Wall.



She says the money will go towards medical and funeral expenses, so the family can grieve properly , not having to worry about all the bills.

A 17 year-old youth remains in hospital and a 14 year-old youth was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.