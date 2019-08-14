

Overall ridership is increasing for Tecumseh Transit.

In the six-month report provided to Tecumseh council on Tuesday, rates of ridership show an increase of 4.8 per cent or 672 passengers for the first six months of 2019. That’s compared to the same period in 2018.

Following public consultation, transit service was revised in May 2018.

The revisions included shifting routes and removing stops to allow for transit service provide optimal service and meet schedules.

Transit service was launched in the town in December of 2009. The routes cover span 30 kilometres and include 43 stops.

Over 237,000 people have used the service over the past 10 years.