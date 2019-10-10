TECUMSEH -- The Town of Tecumseh is reminding residents that flooding continues to be a threat.

The town is sending postcards to residents in the flood impact zone in Wards 1, 2 and 3 -- advising them to keep making preparations for the potential of an evacuation if flooding occurs.

“We know there are a number of elderly and limited mobility individuals that live in town who may not be able to evacuate on their own,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We want them to reach out to us so we can assist in the event of an evacuation to ensure all our residents are safe"

The postcards also provide details on how to register for assistance as well as information on how to register for Emergency Alerts on the town's website.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended its flood watch to Oct. 15.

The water level on Lake St. Clair is currently 24cm higher than the registered at this time in 2018.

It is also 76 cm above the long-term average for September.

Officials are concerned high winds for an increased period of time along the shoreline will increase the risk of potential flooding.