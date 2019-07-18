

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh has convened an Emergency Control Group to develop and implement actions on flood response and provide regular updates to the public.

The group consists of representatives from ERCA, Essex Power, Enbridge, Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the OPP, Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services and town staff.

The inaugural meeting will take place on July 25, with regular meetings and check-ins thereafter.

The town has been responding to higher water levels in the Great Lakes system since earlier this year.

“We have surpassed all previous high lake levels and expect an additional two to four inches before the waters recede,” said Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “In addition to the high water levels, the north/northeast winds are creating waves that are beating our shorelines and threatening to breach breakwalls.”

McNamara says they are taking every measure possible to shore up their defenses and ensure our residents are prepared and protected.

Projects completed to date include: providing free sandbags and sand to residents along the shorelines of Lake St. Clair and Pike Creek; conducting topographical surveys of the shoreline to determine critical areas for protection; shoring up pump stations and clearing drainage channels; and, developing a Flood Emergency Response Plan.

The emergency response plan was approved by council on July 9.

Sandbags continue to be available to residents along the Lake St. Clair and Pike Creek shorelines and can be picked up at Town Hall, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sand is available for bagging at Lakewood Park South in the parking lot. A full video on building a sandbag wall is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj7aUwIHYlw.

While the Town has not enacted a wake free area on the shoreline, boaters are strongly requested to be mindful of the adverse impacts that wave action has on the shoreline.

Waves from boat wakes can push water farther up on the shoreline and this has a direct impact on properties and municipal infrastructure like roads and pump stations.