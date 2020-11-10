WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are warning drivers to watch out for wildlife after three deer were hit in three hours.

Officers responded to three collisions involving deer in the area of Orford Township and Zone Township on Monday between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police say thankfully no one was injured.

“We would like to remind everyone to be more vigilant on our roads, especially during dusk and dawn, which is when most collisions with deer occur,” said police in a news release.

Police are providing the following tips to reduce collisions, save lives and protect wildlife:

– Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder for any movement.

– Use high beams at night, when possible, and watch for the glowing eyes of animals.

– If an animal is crossing the road, stop as safely as possible, in your lane.

– Remember, if one animal crosses the road, others may follow.

– Never swerve suddenly. This may cause you to lose control of your vehicle, resulting in a more serious collision.

More information on how to reduce your chances of hitting an animal is available on the Ministry of Transportation website.