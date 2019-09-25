A former Windsor police officer, baseball coach and foster parent is heading to prison for sex crimes involving teenage boys in both Windsor and Guelph.

John Robert Leigh Taylor, 67, was sentenced Sept. 19 to four years in prison after pleading guilty in May.

The man, who also went by the name Leigh Taylor, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault in connection with cases in Windsor and two counts of sexual assault in connection with cases in Guelph.

Taylor was arrested by Guelph police in June of 2017. That's where he was living at the time, but he served as an officer with the Windsor Police Service in the 1970's.

"It’s a great example that nobody (is) above the law, that obviously includes a police officer," said Windsor Police Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a statement to CTV News.

According to the Crown attorney, an agreed statement of facts was read in Guelph court.

The attorney says at the time of the offences, Taylor was also a truancy officer and a foster parent.

The victims were boys between 11 and 18 years old.

Windsor authorities said their investigation focused on incidents between 1974 and 1984.

The investigation in Guelph involved cases between 2010 and 2016.

The Crown attorney says that, while the police investigation was done well, it was the courage of the victims to come forward that led to the charges.