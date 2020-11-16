Advertisement
Man found hiding behind boathouse after Wallaceburg break-in
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 11:57AM EST
Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 2020. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 32-year-old Walpole Island man is facing break-in charges after police say he was found hiding behind a boathouse.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a break and enter on Island View Road in Wallaceburg on Sunday morning.
Through investigation, police learned that an unknown suspect had entered a boathouse and damaged the ignition of a boat.
Police say a search of the property resulted in the suspect being found hiding behind the boathouse.
The man was arrested and charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 20, 2021.