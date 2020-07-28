WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a second person after a dispute between neighbours in Lakeshore.

Police were called to Robin Crescent on July 23 and July 24 for the escalating dispute.

On July 25, a 53-year-old Lakeshore woman was arrested and released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Oct. 7, charged with mischief - obstructing, interrupting or interfering with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of their property.

A 57-year-old Lakeshore resident was previously arrested and released, charged with the same offence.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.