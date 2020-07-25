LONDON, ONT -- Disputes between neighbours are at times a part of life, but one in Lakeshore escalated to the point where one person was left facing charges from provincial police.

Police were called to a residence on Robin Crescent twice this week to address the ongoing dispute between neighbours.

Officers were called on Thursday and then again Friday.

Following an investigation a 57-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested and charged with: Mischief - Obstructing, Interrupting or Interfering with any Person in the Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Their Property.

Police say the man has been released and is to appear in court in October.