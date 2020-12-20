WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter at a convenience store garage where the suspect allegedly stole an e-bike.

Police say around 4 a.m. Saturday the rear garage of TAJ Variety on King Street East in Chatham was forcefully broken into.

The suspect or suspects entered the garage and stole several cases of 2L bottles of Pepsi and a Daymack E-Bike valued at $1,000.

The E-Bike is red and white with three Chicago Blackhawk stickers on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cst. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca 519-436-6600 or contact Crime Stoppers where you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).