WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating an early morning fire at an abandoned building in Merlin.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 4:19 a.m. Saturday at 106 William Street. Crews from multiple fire units were on scene for support.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department says there were no injuries and the fire is now under investigation by the police.

Crews from station #16 - South Raleigh and Station #17 - Merlin responded to a structure fire at 106 William St in Merlin. The call came in at 4:19am. Units 19-14 and 1-13 were also on scene for support. An abandoned structure. No Injuries. Under Investigation by @CKPSMedia pic.twitter.com/knXHmT9flt — Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) December 19, 2020

In addition to the investigation, Chatham-Kent responded to another fire overnight Saturday in the area of St. Clair Street in Chatham around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old woman had allegedly started a fire inside a bus shelter to keep warm and was found by police standing outside the shelter when officers arrived.

The flames were extinguished by the fire department causing minimal damage.

The woman had faced previous arson charges and as a result was charged with breaching a court condition and arson.

She was transported to CKPS headquarters and held for bail.