WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for information after a $30,000 piece of equipment was reported stolen.

Police say sometime between Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. unknown suspect(s) stole a Rockland 5.5 yard rollout bucket from a property on Queens Line.

The bucket weighs 2.5 tonnes and is valued at approximately $30,000.

Police released a photo of a bucket similar to the stolen version. It was painted yellow to match a Komatsu wheel loader.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Adrian Roy at adrianr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #7335. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.