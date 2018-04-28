

AM800 , CTV Windsor





Windsor Police Service performed a "high-risk arrest" in south-Windsor Saturday.

An AM800 listener called in to report a large police presence on Dougall Ave. near E.C. Row around 1pm.

The caller, who did not want to be named, tells AM800 News the south-bound lanes were blocked while multiple officers approached a black car with weapons drawn.

Police did confirm officers took one person into custody who was wanted in relation to a previous investigation and the person was considered a high-risk offender.