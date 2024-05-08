WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters respond to blaze in Forest Glade

    Firefighters at a fire in the 10100 block of Shenandoah Crescent in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters at a fire in the 10100 block of Shenandoah Crescent in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire in Forest Glade on Wednesday morning.

    Crews responded to the upgraded working fire on Shenandoah Crescent around 8:40 a.m.

    The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

