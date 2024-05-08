Death deemed not suspicious after body found near Tecumseh Mall

Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.

Officers responded to a report of a dead body near the Tecumseh Mall at 7654 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. at 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a dead body in the 7650 block of Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Several police cruisers and the forensics unit were on scene near the railroad tracks to the north of the mall parking lot.

A section of the parking lot and adjacent land was taped off for the investigation.

On Wednesday, police released details that the death was determined to be not suspicious.