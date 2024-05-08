WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Death deemed not suspicious after body found near Tecumseh Mall

    Dead body investigation along the railroad tracks near Lauzon Road and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 8, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Dead body investigation along the railroad tracks near Lauzon Road and Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 8, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.

    Officers responded to a report of a dead body near the Tecumseh Mall at 7654 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. at 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday.Officers responded to a report of a dead body in the 7650 block of Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

    Several police cruisers and the forensics unit were on scene near the railroad tracks to the north of the mall parking lot.

    A section of the parking lot and adjacent land was taped off for the investigation.

    On Wednesday, police released details that the death was determined to be not suspicious.

