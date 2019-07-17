

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old Stoney Point man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Tilbury.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent police say the vehicle crashed into a large sign on Tecumseh Line in Tilbury Township.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was travelling on Tecumseh Line, left the roadway and struck the sign.

The driver, a 27-year-old Stoney Point man, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. He was then air lifted to Victoria Hospital in London with critical injuries.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.