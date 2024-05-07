Active investigation after report of dead body near east Windsor mall
Windsor police say there is an active investigation near the Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor.
Officers responded to a report of a dead body in the 750 block of Tecumseh Road at 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday.Active investigation near the railroad tracks in the 7650 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)
Several police cruisers and the forensics unit were on scene near the railroad tracks to the north of the mall parking lot.
Police say more they should have more details later.
This is a developing story.
