    Police searching for Chatham youth reported missing

    An undated photo of Chase Vantomme. (Source: Chatham police)
    Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can hep find a 15 year old reported missing.

    Chase Vantomme was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of James Street in Chatham.

    The teen is described as approximately 5'6" tall with a slender build, about 135lbs, with shaved head.

    He is believed to be wearing/was last seen wearing a teal/white coloured sweatshirt with black draw strings and teal/white coloured matching track pants, and black flip flops with the Under Armour logo.

    Police and Chase's family are concerned for his well-being. He could possibly be in the Chatham or Blenheim area. 

     

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-436-6600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

