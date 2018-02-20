

Windsor police have arrested a Waterloo man and issued a warrant for a Windsor man related to the death of a 16-year-old.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Church Street after receiving a report of a male laying in the alley on Wednesday Feb. 14.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch have identified two individuals involved in this homicide.

On Saturday, officers arrested Mal Chol, a 20-year-old man from Waterloo, without incident. The arrest took place within Windsor. Chol is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

A second man, Nouraldin Rabee, a 19-year-old from Windsor, is wanted on an arrest warrant for first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Rabee is described as being 6'2, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him--call 911 if he is seen.

Investigators believe Rabee has fled the jurisdiction.

No firearm has been recovered.

The victim is identified as 16-year-old Chance Gauthier, who leaves behind his parents and two brothers.

Investigators have been able to confirm that the accused and the deceased victim were known to one another. It is believed that this murder was a targeted act.

Gauthier's death is the first homicide in Windsor in 2018.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.