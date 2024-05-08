Severe weather batters parts of Michigan

Severe storms have battered parts of the Midwest, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes in the region.

Tuesday's severe weather outbreak came a day after a deadly twister ripped through a small Oklahoma town and killed at least one person.

Forecasters warned that the storms could could spill out of the region Wednesday morning.

Tornadoes were spotted after dark Tuesday in southwestern Michigan, northern Indiana and northwestern Ohio.

Two of them blitzed a Michigan city near Kalamazoo and left more than 20,000 without power on Tuesday night.

But officials say there weren't any serious injuries immediately reported.

A tornado caused damage in Portage, Michigan on May 7, 2024. (Source: Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers/X)