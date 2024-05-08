WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Serious puncture injuries' after assault in Wallaceburg: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A Wallaceburg woman is charged after police were called for a weapons investigation on Tuesday.

    Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg where they found a woman with "serious puncture injuries."

    According to police, a fight between two women ended up with one of them assaulting the other with a knife. The injured woman was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

    A 26-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing.

    She is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News