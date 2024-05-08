'Serious puncture injuries' after assault in Wallaceburg: Police

A Wallaceburg woman is charged after police were called for a weapons investigation on Tuesday.

Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg where they found a woman with "serious puncture injuries."

According to police, a fight between two women ended up with one of them assaulting the other with a knife. The injured woman was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

A 26-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing.

She is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.