The owner of a popular restaurant that was a staple in downtown Windsor for decades has passed away.

Elias “Louie” Sleiman died peacefully on June 4, 2019, surrounded by family, reads his obituary.

Sleiman opened the eatery in 1968 and his family owned and operated Elias’ Deli for 45 years. Their last day running the deli on Ouellette was in July, 2013.

Sleiman was a honourary member of the Windsor Police Association and a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

The restaurant has since reopened under a new name and different management.

Visitation will be at Janisse Funeral Home on Sat. June 8 from 2-5 and 7-9. A private service and internment will take place at a later date.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, for any donations to be made in Louie’s name to Hospice of Windsor or the Windsor Essex County Humane Society.