WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people were charged with drug possession after Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Chatham home.

Members of the Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response team, seized a “quantity” of suspected methamphetamine and a .177 pellet pistol due to a prohibition order from the Tweedsmuir Avenue house.

Chatham resident 34-year-old Manuel Dasilva was arrested and charged with drug possession and possession of a fire arm which was contrary to his prohibition order.

Parker Grooms, 21, and Madison Alves, 23, both from Chatham, were arrested and charged with drug possession.

All three suspects were released pending a future court date in August.