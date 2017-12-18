

Rich Garton





Despite a project cost that came in nearly $3 million over budget, Windsor city council voted to move forward with a new Library in Sandwich Towne.

“Council had an option,” said mayor Drew Dilkens. “Either invest in your heritage properties, and show the community that you’re invested in that and improve the library services in Sandwich Towne at the same time, or don’t do it.”

Council voted overwhelmingly to do it.

The old fire hall and stable - both heritage buildings - will be converted into the John Muir Library Branch.

Council originally budgeted $2.5 million but members of city administration say poor soil conditions, heritage considerations and the red hot construction market led to a ballooned cost of $5.5 million, when all was said and done.

The low bid was from Intrepid General Limited, at $4,392,429. Council will fund the project through six year capital funding allocations, a transfer from the Budimir Library project and funding from the multi-storey parking garage placeholder. Budimir will also see enhancements, with $1.1 million earmarked for the south Windsor library in future years.

“You know, so much improvement has gone on there the past four years,” said ward 2 councillor John Elliott after the meeting. “The community – you never know the critics – but the community, I hope, understands that yes, the city cares about sandwich."

Mayor Dilkens said council overcame the sticker shock of the bid and recognized that building a new facility would be turning its back on history.

“What kind of message does that send to all the other property owners who have heritage structures when council is being asked to designate those properties and asking owners to make investments and not willing to do it themselves,” Dilkens asked aloud after the meeting.

“Imagine our downtown, imagine part of our cities, if we just allowed things to be destroyed because they got old as opposed to making the investment and doing what is a good thing for our community and preserving our heritage at the same time.”

Work will begin promptly in 2018.

“Tonight’s a big win for Sandwich Towne, it’s a win for the library system and it’s a win for all users of the library system in the City of Windsor.”