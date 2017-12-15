

The projected cost of a new library in Old Sandwich Towne has nearly doubled.

Windsor Public Library originally estimated the cost to convert the former fire-hall on Mill Street into the John Muir branch at $2.5-million.

However, that cost now stands at almost $5-million after city officials spoke to the general contractor with the lowest bid.

Officials say the cost was driven up by expenses to preserve the nearly a century old building.

In addition, the plan includes making use of the heritage stables behind the hall.

Council is scheduled to review the plans and the cost at its meeting on Dec. 18.