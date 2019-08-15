

Chris Campbell , CTV Windsor





One man is in police custody after a standoff on Lovric Road near Grand Marais Road East in Windsor.

Neighbours say police arrived with guns drawn around 5 p.m. Thursday.

One man was placed under arrest around 7:30 p.m. after officers and the K9 unit moved in on the residence.

Few details are being released, but Windsor police say several charges are possible.

Police also say there is no threat to public safety.

It was the second such arrest by Windsor police on Thursday.

Officers with guns drawn also arrested several suspects at a home in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police are not saying whether the two incidents are connected.